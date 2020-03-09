Buhari govt, most wicked in Nigeria’s history - Bishop David Oyedepo,

Listen to article

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the administration of President, Muhammadu Buhari, as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

Oyedepo said this on Sunday while delivering a sermon during the second service of the church at the Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State.

He said the hate speech bill being sponsored by Senator Sabi Abdullahi was the most ridiculous bill anyone could think of.

The cleric said while the government was seeking to criminalise hate speech, those who kill others at will were left to walk free.

Oyedepo said, “The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder. Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in.

“I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets. This is the most stupid and nonsensical ideal anybody can think of.

I said you are bad and you said that is a crime. Must I say you are good when you are bad?

“In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one. In my view this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria — this government. It is the worst and in fact it is like a curse.

“I have been here for some time and I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979. I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria. This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered.” Punch