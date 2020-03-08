Four Suspected Ritualists Caught In Akwa Ibom For Beheading A Woman

Listen to article

No fewer than four persons have been arrested in Oku Abak community in Akwa Ibom state for killing a woman for ritual purpose and dumping her maimed head in front of her house, Vanguard reports.

According to the report, the woman, mama Iko Mbakara was ambushed by the four men on her farm while harvesting cassava.

According to eye witness account, one of the culprits was arrested by irate mob while trying to dump the woman’s head in front of her house.

Eye witness account below:

“The youth of this village caught him and called on the police after their own assessment. The police then arrested his and his accomplices.

“The suspect confessed to the crime at Abak Police Station, saying that a prophetess contracted him for a fee of N150, 000 to bring human head for rituals.

“Although the suspect did not mention the name of the prophetess, he had already received the cash payment to carry out the dastard acts. ‘’At the Police station, the boy confessed to beheading the woman in the farm because he was paid a N150, 000 by a prophetess to do so. I fear that such crime is coming to my community, my stress and our house’’, he said.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Fredrick Nnudam, confirmed the incident and applauded the youth of the community for supporting the Police which led to the arrest of the suspect and his cohorts.