Coronavirus:Nigeria Records 23 Suspect Cases In Lagos, Edo, Kano, Ogun And Abuja

Listen to article

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday disclosed that 23 suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in some states.

They are Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Kano and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC said one was confirmed positive “index case” with no death.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the update in a chat with NAN on Sunday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said that a total of 219 contacts were identified, including contacts from hotel, workplace and healthcare workers.

“No new contacts have been reported in Lagos and Ogun states,” Ihekweazu stressed.

He added that the confirmed case was clinically stable at the designated treatment facility for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Lagos.

Nigeria’s first case was reported in Lagos.

Coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China in December 2019.

It has spread to 88 countries and killed over 3,500 people.