Former President Goodluck Jonathan Hails Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala On Her New Appointment In South Africa

Listen to article

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has hailed Nigeria’s ex-Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her new appointment.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, named the former Managing Director, Operations, World Bank, as a member of the country’s Economic Advisory Council.

Cyril Ramaphosa heads the council which comprises local and international gurus.

“I congratulate [email protected] who served as the co-ordinating minister for the economy/finance minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council,” Jonathan wrote on Twitter.

“As a two-time minister in Nigeria you left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources. I am delighted that you have continued to place your substantial wealth of experience as a development economist at the service of many nations and international organisations to aid global growth and progress.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel in the new assignment,” he added.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, had earlier hailed the Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala , on her new appointment.