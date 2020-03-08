TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Public Statement

Sylva Hails Osinbajo At 63

Office Of The Honourable Minister Of State For Petroleum Resources
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Professor Yemi Osinbajo​, GCON, is quintessentially one of the most reliable, dependable and progress oriented leaders we have in this era.

A perfect blend of intellectualism, work ethic, service to God and service to Nation, Our country has benefitted, enormously, from his virtues.

On this auspicious day, I wish him the best of health, continued favour, grace and the sustained love, protection and blessings of God.

Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.
Chief Timipre Sylva
Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria​


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists