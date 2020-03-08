Sylva Hails Osinbajo At 63

Listen to article

His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Professor Yemi Osinbajo​, GCON, is quintessentially one of the most reliable, dependable and progress oriented leaders we have in this era.

A perfect blend of intellectualism, work ethic, service to God and service to Nation, Our country has benefitted, enormously, from his virtues.

On this auspicious day, I wish him the best of health, continued favour, grace and the sustained love, protection and blessings of God.

Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.

Chief Timipre Sylva

Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria​