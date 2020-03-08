International Women's Day 2020: Thoughts Of Some Distinguished Women Of Ministry Of Petroleum Resources

Listen to article

International women's day is a day set aside globally to celebrate women and their accomplishments. Today, 8th March 2020, we specifically celebrate some of our 'superwomen' that have continued to work tirelessly towards an improved national aspirations. #Generation Equality #EachforEqual

Below are their golden thoughts.



'In every home, each child regardless of the assigned gender at birth should be given an equal opportunity to live a wholesome life.'

~ Nkem Agholor, Director, Gas Department, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

'In the current society and to see the development that we seek, women should be empowered to fully commit to creating a better society.'

~ Comfort Emenbu, Deputy Director, Gas Department, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

'Giving an equal opportunity for women to earn the same salary as their male counterparts will play a major role in closing the gender gap.'

~ Enobong Chibo, Deputy Director, Gas Department, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

'Women should be given equal opportunities in terms of responsibilities and assigned roles in the marketplace to ensure full productivity.'

~ Timilayefa Nwajueboe, Press and External Relations Unit, Petroleum Technology Development Fund

I can do anything I set my mind to do and as such, I am fully persuaded that no woman should be limited in any way.'

~ Shim Bingel - Senior Geologist, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

'Every child is important regardless of the assigned gender at birth and should be given equal opportunities to prosper.'

~ Nneka Ikeagwu - Senior Petroleum Engineer, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

'Equal representation, especially for women in politics and governance, is relevant and timely.'

~ Olufunmilayo Kolajo - Senior Geologist, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

'Every gender representation should be given equal rights and opportunities in politics, education and in the family unit.'

~ Gift Lloyd - Petroleum Engineer, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

'Your gender shouldn’t preclude you from having balls. Women should continue to speak boldly to issues that affect them.'

~ Blossom, Technical Assistant, Media and Strategy, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

