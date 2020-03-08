Let’s Resist Gender-Based Violence – Osodieme Urges

Listen to article

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO, Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on Nigerians to resist incidences of gender-based violence, especially as they affect the well-being of women and girls.

Mrs. Obiano made the plea in a special message in Awka signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Emeka Ozumba, on the official commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD 2020), 8th March, 2020.

Mrs. Obiano stated that recurring incidences of gender-based violence are source of concern and should be resisted by everybody. Violent conducts, she noted, diminish us all, and women and girls are the most affected.

To buttress this, she quoted the recent report by the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) “A New Era for Girls: Taking stock of 25 years;” the IWD 2020 theme: #EachforEqual.

She equally highlighted the relevance of the sub theme: “An equal world is an enabled world which recognises the need for mutual respect and tolerance of one another in a world of increasing spate of violence and deaths, arising from such abuses.”

Quoting the UN further Osodieme said:

“Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions - all day, every day. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements.

Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world.”

She promised to continue to support and promote the empowerment of women and the welfare of families through the programmes of CAFÉ. Osodieme insists that her support for indigent women, widows and the wellbeing of the physically challenged must be sustained. She said that the whole idea of ensuring the dignity of the rural women and the promotion of hygiene, especially in the rural areas through provision of toilet facilities in the markets has come to stay.

Going forward, Osodieme noted that the global commemoration lends support to all persons and institutions, especially for states like Anambra where the welfare and safety of women are given priority by ensuring that their voices and talents are not subdued, but recognized in the scheme of things.