OPC Celebrates Chief Obasanjo At 83

The President General of Oodua Peoples' Congress (OPC), Aare Prince Osibote has congratulated the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the ocassion of his 83rd birthday.

Speaking at the Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, venue of the celebration, Aare Osibote extolled the uncommon virtues of the ex-General and former President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. "Your courage, sincerity and fairness in all that you do have shaped many destinies in Nigeria", Aare stated.

He further described Chief Obasanjo as a humble mentor whom the late founder of OPC, Dr. Frederick Fasehun shared common vission of humanity with. "..even at close proximity to his birthday, he made out time to come to Lagos to lecture us at the first memorial lecture of our founder.."

"The OPC family joins Baba's family, Nigerians, Africans and people of goodwill all over the world to wish Chief Obasanjo God's Grace in all his feature undertakings" the OPC leader said.