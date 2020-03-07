Issele-azagba Attacks: How It All Started

Listen to article

The attacks on the once peaceful Issele-Azagba community, Aniocha north local government area of Delta State, have left so much stories to be told.

If there were no historians in Issele-Azagba to record their history, no doubt, these series of attacks must have produced one.

October 14th 2019, February 6th, 23rd, 2020 and March 4th 2020, would remain an unforgettable years and dates to the Community.

The first attack launched against the community on 14th, October, 2019, which they described as 'failed attack' by suspected herders with sophisticated weapons took place at brood day light.

The second occurred in a seemingly armed robbery style but turned out to be a terrorist attack on the 6th February 2020 which left two persons dead and two others abducted.

The suspected herders launched yet another attack on 23rd February 2020, killing two more with five abductees.

Just two weeks later, there was yet another attack on 4th March 2020, where two more were killed and five others whisked away by these bandits who took the community as their oil well.

In all of these attacks and abduction of Community members including a young girl and a woman, ransom were handsomely paid to release the victims.

These attacks prompted the Community to cry in a world press conference to tell the world what this once peaceful Community has and is suffering in the hands of killer herders.

In a joint press conference at the palace of the Obi of Issele-Azagba, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Obi Agbogidi Francis Jidouwa Ijei II, President-General, Beneath Uche Illoh, Comrade Edozie Ogegbu, Youth Leader, Mr. Stephen Obi Ukwuamedua, Hon. Tobechukwu Ukwuamedua and Louis Ndoh, Palace Secretary, said it has not happened in this form since the history of the community.

According to them, people were killed, some people were taken away, "the attack became a serious problem to us. It has become too much on us. Actually the government is doing its best but we don't know how it will be sustained. We want more support", they said.

The community has encountered four attacks within a short period of time, stressing that as law abiding Community, "we don't want to take the law into our hands".

Hear them: "Never in our history have we experienced such. But if you are coming with evil intention, you are not welcome. It is sad, pathetic and unacceptable. How can the federal government in Abuja, secure us in Issele-Azagba?

"If you are coming and you want to make our women widows and our children orphans, we will not take it", pointing out that some of those abducted said their kidnappers speak Hausa, noting that their fight was not targeted against any tribe but "criminals elements".

While bereting the federal and state governments, they said: "it is the failure of government at all levels for not being able to secure us".

He disclosed that those abducted live in fear, just as he stated that sensitization has been carried out in the community as it is not about being an indigene or not.