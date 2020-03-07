Nigeria Police Games Ends Today In Anambra

Listen to article

The Local Organizing Committee of the Nigeria Police Games 2020 Invites all sports lovers, the public and Ndi Anambra to the closing ceremonies of the 12th Biennial Nigeria Police Games, Anambra 2020

Venue: Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka

Date: Saturday, 7th March, 2020

Time: 1pm

Flavour, Mr Real, Slowdog and other acts will be performing.

Special Guests of Honour

His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano

Governor of Anambra State

IGP Mohammed Adamu

Inspector General of Police

Come and share in the excitement of the games.

Thank you Ndi Anambra for being wonderful hosts.

Announcer

Mr Tony Oli

Chairman

Anambra State Sports Development Commission