TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Press Release

Nigeria Police Games Ends Today In Anambra

By Anambra State Sports Development Commission
Listen to article

The Local Organizing Committee of the Nigeria Police Games 2020 Invites all sports lovers, the public and Ndi Anambra to the closing ceremonies of the 12th Biennial Nigeria Police Games, Anambra 2020

Venue: Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka
Date: Saturday, 7th March, 2020
Time: 1pm
Flavour, Mr Real, Slowdog and other acts will be performing.

Special Guests of Honour
His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano
Governor of Anambra State
IGP Mohammed Adamu
Inspector General of Police
Come and share in the excitement of the games.
Thank you Ndi Anambra for being wonderful hosts.
Announcer
Mr Tony Oli
Chairman
Anambra State Sports Development Commission


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists