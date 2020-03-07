Osodieme calls for sharing and caring as ten former mentally challenged persons re-unite with families

Listen to article

In an emotional event attended by the creme de la creme of Anambra State, the wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has affirmed the saying that ''there is love in sharing and that is why I love sharing with the less privileged."

Osodieme affirmed this while reuniting ten recuperated mentally challenged persons, treated and certified healthy, to their families. The ceremony which happened on the 6th of March, 2020, was held at the Nteje Mentally Challenged Home.

The ten inmates, four women, five men and a teenage boy made it a total of 110 inmates cured and discharged from the 77-bed facility managed by CAFE in collaboration with the State Ministry of woman Affairs since it was established in 2015.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano expressed her belief in the core values of sharing love and goodwill with fellow human beings without discrimination to societal standing. She emphasized there is love in sharing and insists it is what encourages her to do her best in improving the fortunes of the less privileged.

The event which was well attended by different women groups also served as a platform for an early commemoration of the International Women's Day which falls on the eight of March every year.

While addressing the crowd, Mrs. Obiano recalled how she began her charity work since 1991 and restated the determination of her NGO to continue to shine a light of hope for the less privileged, adding that her belief in the core values of sharing would never wane.

She told of the encouragement and support given by her husband, Governor Willie Obiano. How he donates his salaries to the cause which is entirely her brainchild and appealed to public spirited ndi Anambra to reach out to the inmates of the centre with donations, especially in the area of feeding.

She used the opportunity to remind the people that Sunday 8th March, 2020 is International Women's Day and called on all to resist the reoccurring incidence of gender-based violence.

On his part, the Speaker of the Anambra State House Assembly, Rt. Hon Uchenna Okafor described Mrs. Obiano as rare breed whose work is exemplary, stressing that the NGO is achieving results with personal funding and support of philanthropists. He also promised the State House of Assembly would soon lend their own support to the Home.

In his remarks, the Member Representing Nnewi North at the Anambra State House of Assembly, and Chairman House Committee on Woman Affairs, Hon Nonso Okafor, promised to emulate Osodieme by building a house for a widow in his constituency. On his part, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Chief Uchenna Okafor, described Osodieme as "Mrs Project" due to the various works of her NGO.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, described the success of the centre as a perfect reflection of Mrs. Obiano's life as epitome of benevolence. His colleague, the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne,promised that they will install transformer to improve electricity in the area.

Earlier in her address, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue stated that the centre has witnessed a geometric increase in the number of inmates as a result of constant raiding and rescue of stray mentally challenged persons from the streets. She commended the wife of Governor for the tremendous support her NGO gives the facility, and assured that the Ministry of Women Affairs will continue to sustain the initiative.

Speaking earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Oyi Local Government Area, Engr. Nnamdi Nwadiogbu, who welcomed the guests, praised the idea of setting up a skill acquisition centre at the Home as a perfect way of rehabilitating the inmates.

Speaking on behalf of the rehabilitated inmates, Mrs. Chinyere Egolum, from Nise, Awka South Council Area thanked the wife of the Governor and the Ministry for providing them with the facilities that ensured their recovery.

One of the high points of the ceremony was the commissioning of the refurbished Sickbay, which has a supervising medical doctor, and a Skills Acquisition centre for the inmates to learn different crafts while recovering.