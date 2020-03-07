March 7: Forgive Me, Lord

Listen to article

“And forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who is indebted to us” (Luke 11:4). There are a number of deep truths about kingdom living in Jesus’ model of prayer. Here, He was saying, when you pray, “consider those with whom you are in relationship.” Check to see if anyone has anything against you or if you are holding anything against anyone. Don’t expect answers to prayer if you ask God to forgive you but you refuse to forgive others.

Jesus made this sobering statement: “For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your heavenly father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your father will not forgive your sins” (Matthew 6: 14-15). The meaning of it is; if God doesn’t forgive you, He will not answer your prayer.

We often overlook the importance of our relationships and how they affect our prayers. For example, we go to church and sing a few worship songs, quickly forgetting our anger against others and subsequently neglecting to resolve to make things right. We cover up our anger with the songs and possibly dance, but the anger still remains. Later, we remember what made us angry, and we allow it to fester into bitterness.

Having good relationships is one of the keys to answered prayer: “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to your brother; then come and offer your gift.”(Matthew 5:23-24). This also applies to when you want to pray. You must suspend the prayer session and seek peace with whomever you had previously quarreled with. Make peace and open the channel for your prayer to reach the presence of your Father. Without that, your prayer is in vain. Jesus is advising us that we should not attempt to sit, kneel, lie down, stand or take any position ready to pray to God when you know that your relationship with your friend, brother, husband, wife or co-worker is not happy. Suspend praying and reconcile first with them and then return to prayer, otherwise, you are deceiving yourself but your father in heaven will not forgive you until you have made peace with one another. Having, nurturing, encouraging, promoting, and maintaining good relationships is one of the keys to answered prayer.

Let’s pray: Father, I ask for your forgiveness. Help me to be quick to forgive others as soon as I’m offended or injured, so that I can be free in my relationship with you, in Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 3-4; Mark 10:32-52

