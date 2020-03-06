President Buhari Meets Iranian Ambassador

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said Iran has recorded phenomenal growth. He noted that the Islamic Republic achieved this even as a developing country.

The President spoke at the State House, Abuja, at a meeting with the outgoing Iranian Ambassador, Morteza Rahimi Zarchi.

Buhari, who recalled his visits to Iran as Oil Minister and as a civilian President, lauded the “mutually beneficial relationship” between the two nations.

The Nigerian leader wished the envoy greater successes in his future endeavours. In his remarks, Zarchi said his tour of duty was “very successful”.

He described Nigeria as a “strong country in Africa” with bright prospects for the future. The Ambassador commended Buhari for his efforts against corruption and revival of the economy.

Zarchi disclosed that Iran had a lot of experiences to share with Nigeria on insurgency. He further expressed optimism that the war against terrorism in Africa’s most populous country would be won.