Sylva Never Took Monies From IOC's,  NDDC Or Agencies To Sponsor Elections In Bayelsa - Spokesperson

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has denied the allegation that he took monies from IOC's, the NDDC or agencies within his ministry for the sake of the elections in Bayelsa.

Responding to the allegation by Coalition for Transparency and Democratic Leadership, the Special Assistant on Media and public affairs to Chief Timipre Sylva challenged the Coalition to produce evidence of it's strange allegations.

On the allegation that former governor of Bayelsa state and Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva purportedly acquired a certain facility for the conduct of the recent Gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa State, Bokoru said that the allegations is by "far the pettiest and most preposterous. Comical even, if you look at it without the bile of its engineers".

Further investigation revealed that the purported leader of the group doesn't seem to have any digital footprint save for publications that seems to suggest he was arrested by the EFCC for claiming to be a prophet and duping a victim the sum of 2.6 million naira.

See link here:

https://efccnigeria.org/efcc/news/3572-efcc-arraigns-fake-prophet-phd-for-alleged-n2-4million-fraud

Bokoru called on Journalists to confirm and authenticate their stories before publication as Journalism is a noble profession and there is an enormous number of Nigerians practicing it with integrity and value.

"It is shocking that this story did not end at gossip blogs, where all unfounded, malicious and obviously fabricated story belong, he concluded.

It will be recalled that the Coalition for Transparency and Democratic Leadership has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the alleged $30million used by the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2019 Bayelsa gubernatorial election.