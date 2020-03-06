March 6: God the Great Provider

Listen to article

“Give us day by day our daily bread” (Luke 11:3). The plural tense used in this statement is tied to the “Our” in “Our father”(v. 2). If you tell God that you are bringing Him the concerns of other people, then when you request bread, you have to request bread for everybody. We often pray, “Lord, provide for me,” without thinking of someone else. Yet Jesus tells us again, “Ask for others as well as for yourself. Pray for others.”

In Jesus’ days on earth, the term, “daily bread” was a cultural idiom that referred to everything necessary to make bread. When you pray, “give us day by day our daily bread,” you ask not only for food, but also for the whole process that makes food possible. To make bread, you need sunshine, seed, soil, nitrogen, oxygen, nutrients, minerals, time, harvesting, grinding, ingredients, mixing, kneading, and baking.

Implied in those steps are strength for the farmer to sow and harvest the grain and strength for the one mixing and kneading the bread. In other words, you are praying for heavenly bodies and heavenly environment in which food can be possible. “Give us day by day our daily bread” is a loaded statement. It teaches us to thank God for His provision in every part of the process. We need to be praying specifically in this way. We take too much for granted and fail to ask God to protect and bless what we need for daily living, not only for our own sake, but also for the sake of others. Note: Jehovah-Jireh is the Lord, our provider! Glory to His holy and powerful name forevermore, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Let’s pray: Father, thank you for providing all of my needs according to your gracious riches in Christ Jesus. I pray, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 1-2; Mark 10:1-31

All Our Provisions are From God.