Photo Report: Tinubu, Agbaje In Business Discourse

Listen to article

Seyi Tinubu, CEO & Founder Loatsad Promomedia Ltd was a panelist at the the Let’s Talk Future Initiative Programme with Rev (Mother) Esther Ajayi in Lagos.

Discussed at the life changing event with over 200 students present, Seyi groomed the participants on how businesses and organizations can accelerate their delivery to better improve their process, operations, service and products.

He placed emphasis on finding a mentor and offering value in exchange.

L -R: Oludare Akinlaja, Founder Yadaversity; Ojo Oluwatosin, Founder, Drive Innovative Africa; Hon. Jimi Agbaje, Pharmacist and Politician; Seyi Tinubu, CEO & Founder Loatsad Promomedia Ltd and Ibidapo Fashina, The President, Lagos Sate University Medical Students' Association at the Let’s Talk Future Initiative Programme with Rev (Mother) Esther Ajayi in Lagos.