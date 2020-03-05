Police arrests man for defiling 3-year-old baby

Listen to article

The Osun State Police Command in Osogbo today has arrested a man Adeyele Olusesan for defiling with a 3-years-old baby.

The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo told The Nigerian Voice that little girl is the man's stepdaughter.

The CP said the mother left her daughter with her man that she met

sometimes in July, 2019.

He said the woman and her daughter have been living with the man since

February, 2020.

The Commissioner of Police said the woman came back home and met her daughter bleeding on her private part.

CP Johnson said "upon receipt of the complaint, Police swung into action and

arrested the suspect who confessed to the crime during the course of investigation."

He said that the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination

and treatment where she is still receiving treatment as the medical examination reveals that there was extensive laceration into the rectum.

CP Johnson assured that the suspect would be charged to court after completion of thorough

investigation.