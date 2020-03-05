Amnesty Programme Raises Alarm On Fraudsters In Contract Verification Exercise

Listen to article

The Presidential Amnesty Programme has raised the alarm over the activities of fraudulent individuals and syndicates soliciting financial rewards for a recently advertised contract verification exercise scheduled to hold between March 9 and April 10, 2020.

This is sequel to reports that some unscrupulous individuals and syndicates are seeking monetary rewards from contractors with a promise to influence the outcome of the verification exercise or cause companies to be listed for verification.

The PAP wishes to emphasize that all companies listed in a notice published in The Guardian, Daily Trust and Daily Sun Newspaper editions of Wednesday, March 4, 2020, are to forward their documents and claims in a letter addressed to the Presidential Amnesty Programme head office on 37A Nile Street, Maitama, Abuja.

The Presidential Amnesty Programme has put in place a transparent process for verification of contracts. Therefore, no third parties have been assigned to discuss, negotiate or promise payments or receive gratification on behalf of the PAP. Any individual or group which seeks to corruptly benefit from the contract verification exercise will be investigated and prosecuted.

All beneficiaries of the programme, contractors and consultants are encouraged to take advantage of the exercise and cooperate accordingly to ensure that the objectives of the programme are achieved.