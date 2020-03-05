Delta NUJ Chairman Urges Newly Constituted Credential Committee To Abide By The Constitution

Listen to article

The Delta State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has charged the newly Commissioned members of the Election and Credential Committee to ensure that the Union's Constitution remains their guide and Bible while doing their job.

The charge was given Thursday by the state council chairman, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, during the March 5th Congress held at the permanent Secretariat of the Union.

He seized the medium to caution aspirants vying for any position to do that without heating up the polity.

He noted that the Union had come out from turbulence and would not want such to reoccure in the name of election.

Responding, chairman of the Committee, Comrade Godwin Okoh, assured Congress that his Committee would not succumb to any form of intimidation.

He said the Committee would do their work drawing strength from the Constitution.

Other members of the Committee includes Kenneth Ebie, who would serve the Committee as Secretary, Dwe Wilson, Abel Johngold and Vicky Okies.