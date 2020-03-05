TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Oshiomhole Restored As APC Chairman By A Fed. High Court In Kano

Adams Oshiomhole , the suspended national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been restored by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano,

Channels TV – (Channelstv.com) reports that the court on Thursday set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the national chairman of the APC.

Justice Lewis Allagoa ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.


