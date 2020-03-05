Court remands teenagers for stealing, burglary

Listen to article

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State today remanded two teenagers, Samuel Olajide 19, Toheeb Hammed 18, in Ilesha correctional center for stealing and burglary.

The prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 2nd of March, 2020 at 4:00pm in Abija area, Alekuwodo, Osogbo.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused persons conspire together to enter the house of one Segun Shittu.

He said the accused persons break into the house to steal some wires valued N 450,000.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable Under Section 516, 411 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty and their Counsel, Okobe Najite applied for their bail.

The prosecutor opposed to the bail on the premise that the second accused person had committed similar offence and remanded in Ilesha correctional center before granted bail in Ikirun magistrate court.

The Magistrate, Mrs Riskat Olayemi remanded the accused persons in Ilesha correctional center. She adjourned the case till 19th March, 2020.