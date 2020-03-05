Coronavirus: UNICEF appeals to public to seek information from trusted sources

Listen to article

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has appealed to the public to trust information on coronavirus only when such emanates from reliable sources and are verified.

UNICEF Communication Officer, Blessing Ejiofor in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice said as concerns increase around Covid-19 (coronavirus) globally, the way all manner of information were being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms was worrisome.

Ejiofor said UNICEF has become aware of messages being circulated that are being falsely attributed to the organization.

She hinted that all genuine information can be found on UNICEF website: www.unicef.org including information on how to the spread of the virus.

She also advised members of the public to visit the website of World Heath Organization (WHO) for updated information on the virus.

Ejiofor said UNICEF and WHO are supporting the Nigerian government’s response to the outbreak.

According to her, "UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities with risk communication, providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services."