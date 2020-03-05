Delta SUBEB Warms Against Converting Public Primary Schools To Business Centre

Listen to article

In continuation of the town hall meeting by the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with head teachers in various local government areas, the Board has visited Warri South and Warri South West local governments with a charge on teachers not to convert public primary schools to business centres.

The Executive Chairman of the Board Hon Sunny Ogwu who warned against turning public schools to business enterprise, reiterated that the Board will not condole any form of illegal practices especially in the area of illegal fee collection either by head teachers, teachers and non teaching staff, saying that such practice was unacceptable to the Delta State Government and attracts serious sanctions.

Hon. Sunny Ogwu who was represented by the member representing Delta South Senatorial District in the Board, Mr. Paul Kurugbe reiterated the free education policy of the delta state government and implored the headteachers to be vigilant not to allow teachers under them to truncate the State Government free education programme. "We run free education programme for public primary schools in the State, let no one turn our schools into a business center".

The SUBEB Boss urged the headteachers to always exhibit exemplary conduct and be good ambassadors of the teaching profession for the entrenchment of sound quality basic education in the State.

He assured the teachers of government's commitment to their welfare, saying that their salaries will continued to be paid regularly without delay.

Ogwu also emphasized the need for sporting activities in schools as according to him, it does not only contribute in the physical fitness of pupils that makes them fit for learning but help the state government to develop and discover young talents.

He said the Board has given them mandate to embark on school enrolment drive in order to enrol out of school children back to school.