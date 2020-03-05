Sylva's spokesman, Bokoru, dazzle at literary event {Photos}

Listen to article

Hon. Julius Bokoru, a writer and social commentator was on Saturday featured at the Abuja Writers Forum where he read from his award winning book, The Angel That Was Always There, and answered questions from a team of journalists and literary enthusiasts.

The event which was organised by Dr Emman Usman Shehu, a top poet and literary developer, also features Doug Kaze, a jazz musician, as a guest act in the three hour long event.

Asides literature, Julius Bokoru is the personal assistant on media and public affairs to Chief Timipre Sylva, Nigeria's oil czar. He is also the vice chairman of the David Lyon governorship campaign council and a top Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.