This Is Abuja’s isolation centre for coronavirus still under construction

Nigeria’s capital Abuja has no isolation centre yet for possible cases of coronavirus, as the facility being built at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada is far from being completed.

It still needs to gobble N620 million.

The completion of the facility has been hampered by non-availability of funds.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan was shocked to find the facility in its present state when he visited on Wednesday.

“We are going to get across to the Minister of Finance and all the other authorities who have anything to do with this, to release this money between today and tomorrow (Thursday) latest,” he said.