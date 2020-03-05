Oshiomhole To Contest Suspension As APC Chairman In Court

Listen to article

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has insisted he remained the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the order of an Abuja Federal High Court early Wednesday that he should vacate office.

Simon Ebegbulem, Chief Press Secretary said, Oshiomhole remained the Chairman because APC’s lawyers had filed for a stay of execution of the judgment ordering his removal from office.

“Our legal department is studying the matter and we have filed for a stay of execution and appealed the ruling.

“With those processes, Oshiomhole remains the National Chairman of the party,” Ebegbulem said.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered an interim suspension of Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC.

Delivering a ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction, Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.

The court held that the party wrongfully continued to retain him as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.

The judge, therefore, ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party and directed the party to cease acknowledging him in that regard.

He also ordered the party to deny him access to the party secretariat.

Meanwhile, the party’s acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom, expressed the party’s willingness to respect the court ruling suspending Oshiomhole and any other order which might arise.

In an interview with journalists after the court order, Giadom said, “As a party, we are aware of the injunction. As a law-abiding party, we will respect all lawful court orders. Very soon, the national working committee will meet and you will hear further from the party.

“I am trying to say that the All Progressives Congress will respect all lawful court orders. We will soon do that.”

Speaking specifically about the suspension of the party’s national chairman, he said, “Like I did say, there’s a court injunction and it is binding on us as a party to respect all the court injunctions.”