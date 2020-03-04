North-Eastern States' Governors To Meet Thursday. Security ChallengeTops The Agenda

Listen to article

Governors of North-Eastern states are to meet in Gombe on Thursday, with security as their major agenda, Mr Ismaila Misilli, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), to Gombe governor said on Wednesday.

Misilli, in a statement in Gombe, said that the meeting would also discuss other regional challenges bordering on the economy and infrastructure.

According to him, other issues to be discussed included the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the North-East, prospects and problems of power generation, and the role of Distribution Companies.

“The Governors will receive presentations from the North East Development Commission (NEDC), on exploring the potentials of the commission for infrastructure and human capital development of the sub-region.

“At the end of the meeting, the governors will issue a communique outlining areas of common interests and agreements among the six North-Eastern States of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba.’’

Misilli said that the meeting was expected to set the stage for regular engagements and consultations among governors in the region.