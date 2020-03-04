Abductors Of A Catholic priest Apologise To Him

Listen to article

Suspected kidnappers who abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr David Echioda in Benue have allegedly apologised to him before realising him to go home.

Echioda was kidnapped on Sunday evening along Allan-Akpa road while he was returning after saying Holy Mass on Sunday at Utonkon, in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the Catholic priest who hails from Oshugbudu in Agatu Local Government Area of the state works with Minor Seminary Ochobo in Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the release of the priest to newsmen on Wednesday, the Director of Communications, Otukpo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr John Okopotu said that the kidnappers apologised to the priest saying he was not their target.

Rev Fr. Okopotu said the victim, ( Rev Fr Echioda) was released on Tuesday around 6.30 pm after his abductors told him that they were actually laying siege for a top politician whom they had information would be passing the route around 2.00pm on Sunday but they waited until around 4.00pm and did not see him.

The director of communication disclosed further that it was at that point that the priest who was returning to Otukpo ran into the gunmen numbering six and armed with sophisticated weapons.

The gunmen were said to have dispossessed the victim of his belongings including church money, torturing him in the process after which they took him to an unknown destination.

“Yes, the priest was released yesterday after the gunmen tortured him. The abductors said that he was not their target and that they had information that a top politician was going to pass the road around 2pm that day.

“Unfortunately, when the gunmen could not see their target, they began to rob and the priest was the first to run into them and they dispossessed him of his belongings including church money.

“They forced him into his vehicle, three men in the front, three at the back while one was searching the priest. All of them carried AK47 and were speaking Hausa.

“Although, the priest understands Hausa and communicated with them in Hausa, they tortured and later released him with an apology that he was not their target. So, they gave him N4,000.00 to take care of himself,” Rev Okopotu said. (Daily Sun)