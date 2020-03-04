TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Police Takes Over APC Secretariat In Abuja Following The Suspension Of Oshiomhole

By The Nigerian Voice
The APC National Secretariat in Abuja have been taken over by a detachment of armed mobile police officers following a court judgment suspending the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday. Our correspondent observed four police patrol vehicles mounted at different points within the complex.

The situation may be to forstall any resistance or violence that may result from the court judgement. Meanwhile, the NWC of the ruling party has approved New National Officers:

· Arch. Waziri Bulama – Ag. National Secretary

· Sen. Abiola Ajimobi – Deputy National Chairman (South)

· Mr. Paul Chukwuma – National Auditor


