Gov Zulum threatens to dismiss Marte, Kukawa, Abadam LGC Staff Not Found in Monguno With the IDPs

Governor, Babagana Zulum of Borno state has threatened to summarily dismisse any Local Government Council staff of Abadan, Kukawa, Marte Local Government Areas in the northern Borno who refuses to relocate to Monguno and stay with their Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The governor dropped the warning in Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai local government area of Borno state on Tuesday said ”I call on the secretary of Nganzai local government and other staff of the council to stay in Gajiram".

" I also direct the workers of Marte, Guzamala, Kukawa and Monguno to within two weeks relocate and stay with their IDPs in Monguno or be summarily dismissed.

"Anybody that is not willing to relocate should resign, we have qualified people that are seeking for jobs and are willing to stay in the rural areas.

"We can even employ people from other states since you are not willing to stay. We are going to ensure our schools becomes functional so that our over 50,000 children of school age should go back to class. We are going to employ other teachers for our schools to ensure more enrollment", Zulum said.

He further called on the people of Gajiram to continue to pray for the restoration of full peace across the state, as there will not be any meaningful development without peace.