EFCC slams fresh charges on Mompha over N32.9bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has re-arraigned Ismaila Mustapha (aka Mompha), before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria over alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

The socialite was first arraigned alongside his company, Ismalob Ventures on November 25, 2019 on a 14-count charge bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The defendant had pleaded “not guilty” to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with one surety in like sum.

The prosecution subsequently opened its case and presented witnesses from the CBN and the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML.

At the resumption of proceedings on Wednesday, EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo obtained the court’s approval to re-arraign the defendants on an amended 22-count charge.

Mompha and his firm pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) informed the court that the amended charge was served on him and the defendants a few minutes before the court began sitting, praying for a short date to enable the defence teams to study the additional counts of the charge.

Oyedepo did not oppose him. Justice Liman adjourned till March 18 and 20, for continuation of trial.

In the amended charge, the EFCC alleged that Mompha procured Ismalob Global Investiment Ltd to retain N33.006, 026,806 billion between 2015 and 2018.

He was also alleged to have failed to inform the anti-graft agency in writing within seven days before making various huge amounts of money to several people, including Ikechukwu Kingsley; Ojei Osemeke; one Onuskain; Okafor Ikenna; Ik Tony Global Communication; Ogbu C &C Ventures.