We Will Learn A Lot From 2020 Maris Public Service Lecture --- Emetulu

The member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu, has expressed confidence that a lot would be learnt from this year's edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture, which is focused on effective tax administration.

Speaking in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Wednesday, Hon. Emetulu observed that *taxation* remains a rare but valuable topic for public discussion and that the organisers of Maris annual public service lecture would avail the public of good opportunity to know a lot about *taxation* especially by the topic for discussion, "Effective Tax Administration In The Delivery of Democratic Dividends".

According to him, the guest speaker, Chief Monday Onyeme, who is Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), is also a well-known tax administrator and the people would certainly learn much from his wealth of knowledge.

Emetulu said, "Last year, shortly after the general elections and before the inauguration of a new government in the country, we were at the Maris Lecture where experts brainstormed on managing post-election challenges using Nigeria as case study. This year, you have chosen a known financial expert, Chief Monday Onyeme to talk about tax administration in the delivery of democratic dividends.

"As a supporter of positive activities that will engender an egalitarian society, I commend Maris Trust Council for chosing this topic for discussion and the choice of the guest speaker as well; and, by God's grace, we will be there to listen, make our contributions and learn more.

"It is also, heartwarming that you have experts in related fields to discuss the topic. Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, is a financial expert. You have also reached out to the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Emeka Odo, the Accountant-General of Lagos State, Dr. Shefiu Abiodun Muritala, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State, Mr Peter Mrakpor, and our own Hon. (Barr.) Orezi Esievo, Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Development Agency (DEMSA), as discussants at the lecture which has Dr. Kemi Emina as Moderator.

"This is a good contribution to the growth of the society and I am confident that financial and administrative managers from the public and private sectors from different parts of the world will attend this lecture as there is a lot to be learnt from what we can see so far.

"Again, the choice of date, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 just before Easter will give a lot of persons something to reminisce about during the Easter celebration; holding the lecture at 12 noon too would afford some persons the opportunity to fly in for the lecture and leave in time through the Asaba International Airport. I am aware that there are regular flights now to and from the airport on different routes across the country.

"I will urge the management of Maris Trust Council to carry on with the good work and continually take Asaba as the venue of the lecture, which is projecting our State in good light."