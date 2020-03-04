Persecution won't silence me - Lere Olayinka

Listen to article

Media Aide to Mr. Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka, has described his detention by the police and arraignment for alleged fraud as the usual political persecution that can never get someone like him intimidated and silenced.

He said it was funny that the same way he was persecuted, arrested, detained and tried for sedition in 2012, during the first tenure of Dr Kayode Fayemi was the the way he was being persecuted now.

Olayinka advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Ekiti State to focus on how to address its glaring non-perfomance instead of running after perceived opposition figures.

He said; "I was invited by the police and I willingly honoured the invitation because I have nothing to hide.

"It is however funny that after the police had agreed to grant me administrative bail yesterday and I was ready to meet the bail conditions, the State Government put pressure on the police, seeking the invocation of 'Form K' to allow for my detention for two months.

"Whatever they planned to achieve with this, I can say it boldly that they have failed and I will never be harassed to submission.

"I am used to their tactics and like it happened eight years ago, tyranny will be defeated again.

"I thank Nigerians who showed concern and I assure that I won't succumb to tyranny.

"As for those who rejoiced over my detention with the belief that the perfected plan to have me remanded in prison custody indefinitely will succeed, especially those in the camp of Senator Biodun Olujimi in the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, now that your joy has been short-lived, what else?"