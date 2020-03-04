TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago

Adams Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman

By The Nigerian Voice
A dams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , has been suspended by an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja.

Justice Danlami Senchi, on Wednesday, ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC chairman.

The judge said that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Comrade Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit

The judge fixed hearing for April 7 and 8,


