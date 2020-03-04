TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Press Statement

OPEC Defies Covid-19, Opens Crucial Meetings Today

Office Of Minister Of State For Petroleum Resources
Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum, H.E. Timipre Sylva joins other OPEC Ministers today in defying the concern about Covid-19 by holding crucial meetings in Vienna.

The mere confirmation that the meetings would go ahead had rescued plunging of oil prices.

Last week, prices had come down to below $50pb but rebounded by up to 1% on Monday. It is expected that the meeting will have a positive impact on crude price and a morale booster for OPEC and OPEC+.

Three meetings are expected to be held between 4-6 of March, 2020. The 18th JMMC takes place today; the 178th (Extra-ordinary) OPEC Conference will take place tomorrow, while the 8th OPEC-NON OPEC (OPEC+) takes place on Friday.

Signed:
Garba Deen Muhammad
SA Media to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

4th March 2020
Vienna, Austria


