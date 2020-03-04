Delta State Carts Away 8 Trophies In 2020 JETS Competition

Listen to article

Students and pupils from Delta State have won 8 trophies at the recently concluded 22nd edition of Junior Engineers' Technicians and Scientists' (JETS) competition held in the Lagos State.

Onotafe Oghenemine from DSC Technical High School, Aladja, lifted the 2nd and 3rd position trophies in Senior Chemistry and Senior Agriculture, while another student from the school, Ugbo Oghenekome, won the 2nd position in Senior Biology.

Burma Benita from DSC Model Nursery/Primary School, Udu, won the 3rd positions in Primary Mathematics and Primary Science to return with two trophies.

Ene-Edah Oghenerhiede from Infant Jesus Academy, Asaba, won the 3rd position trophy in Basic Computer Science, just as Ajaino Merit from Our Lady School, Oghara, grabbed the 2nd position in Primary Science.

Chukwudi Progress from Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, Utagba-Ogbe, finished 3rd in the Grass Cutting Machine project.

Pupils and students from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the competition which held between February 20 and 29, 2020 in Lagos.

It is organized annually by the Federal Ministry of Education in conjunction with the various state ministries of education and the FCT.