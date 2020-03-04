Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIIEC) Debunkks Report on Release of LGCs Election Time Table

Listen to article

The attention of Borno State Independent Electoral Commission has been drawn to an online social media report of a purported Local Government Election Timetable said to have emanated from the commission.

A statement issued Wednesday by Zara Alhassan, the Director of Information, BOSIEC said the Executive Chairman of the Commission Alhaji Abdu Usman said that the document is fake and is calling the public to ignore it as valid documents regarding Local Government Election would be emanate from the Commission after following due process.

He therefore advised the good people of Borno State to disregard such rumoured documents as FAKE News.