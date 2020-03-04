March 4:  Our Father in Heaven

Listen to article

Our Father in Heaven(Luke 11: 2). In His model prayer, Jesus specifically mentioned heaven, the Father’s throne and dwelling place to remind us, “When you pray, remember that you’re not praying to someone on earth.” Why is it important to be reminded of this? That’s because earth is where the problem is, and we need external help and from the actual source of help for that matter.

When you pray, Our Father in heaven, you’re saying to God, “I recognize that I need help from outside my realm.” It is a confession of submission. “You are greater than all of us, O Lord! We need your help here from where you are-Heaven.” This prayer also reminds us that, if the father is not on earth, we need an intermediary. We must depend on Jesus and the Holy Spirit to be our intermediaries with God, who is in heaven.

Hallowed be your name. The word “hallowed” means reverenced, set apart, or sanctified. We are to worship the father as the Holy One. Later on, in the prayer we can make our requests, but we begin our prayer with worship. When you pray, honor all the attributes of God’s holiness, such as His love, faithfulness, integrity and grace. Worship Him. Adore Him. Exalt Him. Magnify Him. Glorify Him. After you pray, keep honoring Him in your life and all relationships.

Have you ever wondered how people can pray for long periods of time without running out of words? Christ says,

“Begin by acknowledging that the Father is your all in all, and worship Him.” We will never run out of reason to worship Him; hallowed be His Holy Name forever.

Note: Let the name of the Lord be praised, both now and forever more (Psalm 113:2)

Let’s pray: Our Father, you are greatly to be praised. Help me never to forget the holiness of your name, in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Numbers 31-33; Mark 9:1-29

God Alone is Worthy of Our Praise.