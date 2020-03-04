Madumere congratulates Uzodinma on Supreme Court

Listen to article

Madumere congratulates Governor Uzodinma, deputy, Prof. Njoku as Supereme Court reaffirms their Imo Guber victory

Former Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma with his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku as the Supreme Court reaffirms his victory as the validly elected Governor of Imo State.

The former Deputy Governor's message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Uche Onwuchekwa.

Prince Madumere also urged Imolites to be calm and throw their weight behind Uzodinma and Prof Njoku as the duo have vowed to to work for the prosperity of the state and improve the living standard of the people.

He also called on Rt. Hon. Ihedioha and his team to take the apex court review in good faith, saying that what is at stake is the welfare of the people of the state.

"I heartily congratulate Senator Uzodinma for his affirmation as the validly elected Governor of Imo State. With this I believe that the much needed stability and tranquility that will usher in the atmosphere of prosperity has been attained.

"With the olive branch extended to the other party and in the spirit of sportsmanship, we should drop our fighting armour and embrace one another for the sake of Imo people ", he stated.