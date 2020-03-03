Oyo House of Assembly passes Amotekun bill into law

Listen to article

The Oyo State House of Assembly today passed a law on the establishment of Amotekun as Oyo State Security Network Agency, The Nigerian Voice reports.

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin said the law would curtail criminals and ensure security of lives and property of the people of Oyo State.

Ogundoyin said the bill would be returned to the State Governor , Mr Seyi Makinde and that it would become a law as soon as the governor signed it.

His words “By passing this bill, we have made history and we will be creating big strides towards providing and ensuring that all persons travelling along the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland and forest are free to participate in their normal social and economic life without fear or hindrance."

Ogundoyin said the House had fulfilled its fundamental responsibility of making people-oriented laws that would guarantee adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state.