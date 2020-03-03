TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | General News

Oyo House of Assembly passes Amotekun bill into law

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice, S/W Bureau Chief
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

The Oyo State House of Assembly today passed a law on the establishment of Amotekun as Oyo State Security Network Agency, The Nigerian Voice reports.

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin said the law would curtail criminals and ensure security of lives and property of the people of Oyo State.

Ogundoyin said the bill would be returned to the State Governor , Mr Seyi Makinde and that it would become a law as soon as the governor signed it.

His words “By passing this bill, we have made history and we will be creating big strides towards providing and ensuring that all persons travelling along the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland and forest are free to participate in their normal social and economic life without fear or hindrance."

Ogundoyin said the House had fulfilled its fundamental responsibility of making people-oriented laws that would guarantee adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists