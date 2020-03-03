AHRC Advocates Preventive Measures to Counter Spread of Corona Virus, urges basic precautions:

Listen to article

AHRC is troubled by reports of a rise in incidents of discrimination against members of national groups on the basis of fear of the Corona virus. There is no excuse for discrimination against any group on the basis of a viral disease that can infect anyone.

American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) affirms the importance of education on how the Corona virus spreads and what steps to take to minimize risk of infection.

AHRC urges all not to treat the Coronavirus spread lightly and be prepared for any possibility. This is not to suggest panic and fear. We salute Governor Gretchen for the measures she has taken to prepare the state for a possible spread of the virus. These measures include activating the state Emergency Operations Center. The State of Michigan also has a website with useful information and useful links on the virus and prevention. Factsheets are in English, Arabic, Chinese and Spanish. The website is www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

AHRC urges the public to obtain updates related to the spread of the Corona Virus in the US and the world through trusted and government sources such as Michigan's and the CDC website (Center for Disease Control), www.cdc.gov.

The concern over the Corona virus is global. In assuring the campus community, the President of the American University of Beirut stated: "The novel coronavirus COVID-19 comes from a family of viruses that include the common cold, and the vast majority of people infected will experience nothing worse than cold symptoms, if that. The concern is that older people, and people with heart or lung conditions, or diabetes, can become seriously ill or even die after being infected. It is also highly contagious, which accounts for the rapid spread from the original source of the outbreak in China."

"Concern about the virus cannot excuse discrimination against any group on the base of nationality or national origin," said Imad Hamad AHRC Executive Director.