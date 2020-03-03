Royal Mess: Oba Sikirulahi Akinropo Slams N100 Suit Against Oluwo Of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi For Assault

Listen to article

Following his allegation of assault against the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Oba Sikirulahi Akinropo, has slammed the Iwo monarch with N100 million lawsuit.

Oba Akinropo had accused Oba Akanbi of punching and leaving him with bruises during a recent peace meeting convened at the Osogbo Zone XI Police Command by the by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Osun.

The peace meeting was held over issues bordering on land.

The incident had prompted the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, led by the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to suspend Akanbi from council meetings.

Even though the Oluwo had repeatedly denied the assault allegation, Oba Akinropo has approached the Osun State High Court to file N100 million lawsuit against the Iwo monarch for allegedly assaulting him.

Six other monarchs who witnessed the alleged assault also signed affidavits to testify against the Oluwo, Premium Times reports.

After initial resistance, the Oluwo later said he regretted the “unfortunate” incident and promised to respect his suspension by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.