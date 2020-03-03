West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited Resumes Gas Exports from Nigeria

Listen to article

Regional gas supplier, the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited has said that it would be resuming exportation of natural gas from Nigeria to other West African countries such as Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

The disclosure was made by the company following the successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20’’ offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana, in an effort to offer reliable and improved service to its customers.

In a statement released by the WAPCo, it said the internal inspection of the 569 km offshore pipeline was completed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. This is coming a month ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 20, 2020.

Upon completion of the offshore inspection, a significant amount of data was successfully gathered during the inspection and it is projected to be analyzed over the next couple of months to further provide critical insights and assurance of the overall integrity of the pipeline to support WAPCo’s continuous optimal operations, the company said.

“In Ghana, WAPCo is currently transporting natural gas to its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station only. Gas transportation to its Tema Regulating and Metering Station will commence after the completion of ongoing expansion works under the Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project expected to be operational in March 2020,” the statement read.

With the new development, WAPCo is expected to offer reliable and improved service to its customers in Ghana, Togo, and Benin in their effort to provide greater access to affordable and reliable power for economic growth.

Meanwhile, Nigeria – Africa’s leading exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas and the fourth in the world after Qatar, Australia, and Malaysia – is ready to capture more LNG market with the concluded Final Investment Decision of the NLNG Train 7.

More so, the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said it would commence the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline by the second quarter of 2020 in order to supply additional natural gas within the country.

According to the corporation’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, the pipeline, when fully constructed, would help boost economic activities in the country.

The NNPC plans to expand its domestic gas footprint with the delivery of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) II and the OB3 gas pipeline to connect the East and the West. Kyari said the capacity of the ELPS would be doubled from 1.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas to 2.2 billion scf.

Oil and gas resources have remained the major source of revenue that has kept the wheels of the Nigerian economy moving for over five decades. “Oil, as we know, has served as a key enabler to the economic transformation of many nations like Norway, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and many other oil resources- dependent nations,” Kyari said.

