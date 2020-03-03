March 3:  The Prayer Model

Listen to article

Jesus taught His disciples a sample prayer. We may call it, “The Lord’s prayer,” but it is really a model for prayer. In other words, we don’t need to repeat the words verbatim, but should be used as a pattern: Our father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who is indebted to us. And do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one (Luke 11:2-4NKJV).

Looking at this prayer model, Jesus began, “Our father.”The first thing we learn is that we never come alone to prayer. God is our Father. When we approach God, we are to bring other people’s concerns with us, as well. Most of us go to prayer with our own “shopping lists”: Our financial needs, our career needs, and so forth. We say, “Lord, please do these things for me.” Our prayers are selfish if we do not include the concerns of others.

God will ask, “Where is everybody else in your request? All men are my concern.” Therefore, we are to begin prayer by thinking of others as well as ourselves. We address God as Our Father. We identify and acknowledge who He is to us. (One definition of the word, Father is source). We must confess that He is the source who can provide for the needs of everyone. Whatever your problem, the Father has the answer.He is Abba (Mark 14:36), the source. Note: Draw near to God, for He is your Father.

Prayer: Lord, You are the source of my life. I thank you that I can come before you in full assurance that you are my father and that you want to hear from me. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Numbers 28-30; Mark 8:22-38

We Have Nothing Except It's from God.