A Letter To Obasanjo At 83

University of Professional Studies – Accra

P. O. Box LG 149

Accra

2/02/2020

His Excellency President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President

Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dear Baba,

Your role in the student and youth fraternity has been one that has helped shape many destinies. From 2013 till date, you would create opportunities for the students of Africa to interact with you and other world leaders in a bid to inspire the young generation unto responsible future leadership for the continent.

Your sincerity to human security and African culture are reflective of the institutions that you have created for the benefit of many – the Centre for Human Security and the Institute of African Culture and International Understanding. Thanks to your generosity, many young persons and I have been beneficiaries of these institutions intellectually.

As you mark your 83th birthday today, please accept the sincere prayer of a grandson, a mentee, and one whose life has been influenced by your leadership and encouragement. Long-life, health and peace do I pray unto thee this day; that all the dreams including the fight against drug abuse in Africa will be realized in your lifetime.

On this day, may I present this greetings to you and also ask God to keep your son – Professor Peter Akinsola Okebukola and his team for many years of celebrations that will affect humanity positively.

Sincerely,

Fred Awaah

Former – Secretary General

All- Africa Students Union.