Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri Visits Obasanjo, Meets Behind Closed-Door

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri and former President Olusegun Obasanjo held a closed-door meeting on Monday evening.

The governor, who visited the OOPL Penthouse in Ogun State, had 20 minutes private parley with the ex-Nigerian leader.

After the meeting, Diri said his presence was to felicitate with Obasanjo as he clocks 83 on Thursday.

“I have come to greet my father, our father who is actually the father of Nigeria and Africa. I have come to felicitate with him on his birthday which comes up in a few days time”, he said.

“I met him in good health and in his good elements. That is principally why I have come here today. He appreciated my coming. It is my prayer that he will enjoy more years to come and see in his lifetime, the Nigeria of his dream.”

The governor, however, noted that he has put his recent political struggles behind him.

“As earlier said in other occasions, there is no victor, no vanquished in my emergence as the governor of Bayelsa state.

“The people should expect good governance and a governor that understands the challenges of the state and ready to proffer solution.

“I am a homegrown governor, the humble and miracle governor. I extend my hand of fellowship to my brothers and sisters of Bayelsa state in this journey,” Diri said.

Earlier in the day, Obasanjo received a lette r by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby.

Welby is the Senior Bishop of Church of England and the symbolic head of Anglican Communion worldwide.