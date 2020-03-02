Senegal And Tunisia Join The League Coronavirus Hit Countries

Listen to article

Two more African countries, Senegal and Tunisia have confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Senegal’s Health Minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, said on Monday that the country has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The patient is a French man who lives in Senegal and flew back from France on 26 February, Mr Sarr told a press conference in the capital, Dakar.

The patient reported to a private hospital on 27 February with symptoms, including a headache. The authorities are monitoring everyone who travelled on the same flight as well as the patient’s family.

The minister said the country was prepared to deal with the virus, pointing out that Senegal had the facilities to test for the coronavirus.

This is the second case in sub-Saharan Africa after one was confirmed in Nigeria last week, BBC reports.

Also, Tunisia confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the country’s health minister told journalists on Monday.

Abdelatif el-Maki said the patient was a 40-year-old Tunisian man, who arrived in the country by boat from Italy on 27 February.

He and the other passengers had been advised to monitor themselves. When his fever spiked, he contacted emergency services.

In Africa, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Senrgal and Nigeria have all confirmed cases of the virus.