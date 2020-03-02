Civil Defence gets license to operate radio station.

Listen to article

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has acquired a license to operate a radio station.

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu stated this in his address at the 2020 International Civil Defence Day Celebration.

He confirmed that the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, granted the radio station license to the Corps, and this is his gift to the defenders to mark this year's International Civil Defence Day.

This is to make the Nigerian populace play an active role in national security and disseminate security matters effectively to the public, Gana stated.

Signed

Ekunola Gbenga

Media Assistant to the Commandant-General