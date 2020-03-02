TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Press Statement

Civil Defence gets license to operate radio station.

By Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)
Listen to article

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has acquired a license to operate a radio station.

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu stated this in his address at the 2020 International Civil Defence Day Celebration.

He confirmed that the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, granted the radio station license to the Corps, and this is his gift to the defenders to mark this year's International Civil Defence Day.

This is to make the Nigerian populace play an active role in national security and disseminate security matters effectively to the public, Gana stated.

Signed
Ekunola Gbenga
Media Assistant to the Commandant-General


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists