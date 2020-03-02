“We Have Found Cure For #Coronavirus’ – Professor Maurice Iwu

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, Professor Maurice Iwu, has claimed his team have discovered the cure for coronavirus.

According to Vanguard News, Maurice Iwu made this known on Monday as he led his team of researchers to brief the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and his Health counterpart, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

He said the institute identified and patented the possible COVID 19 treatment in 2015 and now needs the Federal Government’s support to translate the compound into a drug for the treatment of the virus.