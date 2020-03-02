Jaiz Bank Donate Relief Materials to Borno IDPs

Listen to article

Jaiz Bank of Nigeria has donated food and non food items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state. The donation made on Monday worth millions of naira was part of it's corporate social responsibility to the community that the bank operates.

Presenting the items to Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State at the Government House Maiduguri, the Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Malam Hassan Usman said the board and management of the bank deemed it necessary to contribute it's quota by donating a widow's might to the victims of the Insurgency to alleviate their sufferings.

According to him, the board and management were able to procure 600 bags of rice and 300 pieces of variety of women wrappers to present to the government for distribution while pledging to continue to support the people and government of the State to consolidate the existing relationships between the bank, governemnt and people of the state.

He however commended the state Govenror for the good work he is doing in the state for the people and assured him of the banks continuous support , particularly, to the women IDPs as the bank has establsihed a scheme to support women traders across the country where so far a pilot scheme in Katsina state had extended financial assistance to about 3000 women traders in this direction.

Malam Usman prayed for quick return of peace to the state and God to guide and protect the govenror in serving his people.

Recieving the items for onward distribution to the IDPs, Governor Zulum assured that the items will be distributed accordingly and judiciously to the IDPs while thanking the bank board and management for their gesture and support to the people and government of Borno state .

He also pledged to continue to partner with the bank to promote Islamic banking with a view to impact on the less privileged in the state and country at large while praying God to reward the bank abundantly.